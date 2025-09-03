Moedas / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
433.66 USD 0.84 (0.19%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ISRG para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 430.76 e o mais alto foi 438.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intuitive Surgical Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
430.76 438.79
Faixa anual
425.00 616.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 434.50
- Open
- 434.60
- Bid
- 433.66
- Ask
- 433.96
- Low
- 430.76
- High
- 438.79
- Volume
- 3.492 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.93%
- Mudança anual
- -12.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh