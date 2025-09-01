货币 / ISRG
ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc
434.50 USD 0.51 (0.12%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ISRG汇率已更改0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点429.72和高点437.17进行交易。
关注Intuitive Surgical Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ISRG新闻
日范围
429.72 437.17
年范围
425.00 616.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 433.99
- 开盘价
- 433.65
- 卖价
- 434.50
- 买价
- 434.80
- 最低价
- 429.72
- 最高价
- 437.17
- 交易量
- 5.605 K
- 日变化
- 0.12%
- 月变化
- -7.66%
- 6个月变化
- -11.76%
- 年变化
- -11.86%
