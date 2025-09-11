Dövizler / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.23 USD 0.54 (1.00%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IPO fiyatı bugün -1.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.23 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
Renaissance IPO ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
52.23 53.53
Yıllık aralık
31.36 54.67
- Önceki kapanış
- 53.77
- Açılış
- 53.53
- Satış
- 53.23
- Alış
- 53.53
- Düşük
- 52.23
- Yüksek
- 53.53
- Hacim
- 540
- Günlük değişim
- -1.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 9.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 43.17%
- Yıllık değişim
- 26.86%
21 Eylül, Pazar