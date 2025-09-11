통화 / IPO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.23 USD 0.54 (1.00%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IPO 환율이 오늘 -1.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.23이고 고가는 53.53이었습니다.
Renaissance IPO ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPO News
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Hot IPO market continues, as cybersecurity-software company Netskope raises $908 million
- Returns From Initial Public Offerings Are Heating Up
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Here are the five fintechs that could be next to IPO after Klarna
- Klarna's CEO says he vibe codes to save his engineers and product managers time
- AI 강세장이 신규 상장 붐을 촉진: 주목할 만한 3개 IPO ETF
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- The Billion-Dollar Stakes for OpenAI
- U.S. IPO Market Rebounding Fast: ETFs Likely to Gain
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Gemini’s IPO rides the crypto craze to further the fortunes of the Winklevoss twins
- Klarna’s Market Debut Shows Wall Street’s Renewed Appetite for I.P.O.s
- How an early investment in Figure turned into a massive win for a VC who heard the pitch while eating burgers in San Francisco
- Figure Technology’s IPO pricing a sign of strong demand for crypto company’s stock
- Klarna gives employees a rare chance to cash out their shares during the IPO window
일일 변동 비율
52.23 53.53
년간 변동
31.36 54.67
- 이전 종가
- 53.77
- 시가
- 53.53
- Bid
- 53.23
- Ask
- 53.53
- 저가
- 52.23
- 고가
- 53.53
- 볼륨
- 540
- 일일 변동
- -1.00%
- 월 변동
- 9.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.86%
20 9월, 토요일