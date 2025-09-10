Currencies / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
52.76 USD 0.30 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IPO exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.29 and at a high of 52.89.
Follow Renaissance IPO ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IPO News
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Here are the five fintechs that could be next to IPO after Klarna
- Klarna's CEO says he vibe codes to save his engineers and product managers time
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- The Billion-Dollar Stakes for OpenAI
- U.S. IPO Market Rebounding Fast: ETFs Likely to Gain
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Gemini’s IPO rides the crypto craze to further the fortunes of the Winklevoss twins
- Klarna’s Market Debut Shows Wall Street’s Renewed Appetite for I.P.O.s
- How an early investment in Figure turned into a massive win for a VC who heard the pitch while eating burgers in San Francisco
- Figure Technology’s IPO pricing a sign of strong demand for crypto company’s stock
- Klarna gives employees a rare chance to cash out their shares during the IPO window
- Inside nuclear startup Terra Innovatum's plan to cash in on the SPAC comeback
- 20-year-old fintech Klarna finally went public. Here's who's getting rich.
- Klarna’s IPO pops, raising $1.4B, with Sequoia as the biggest winner
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- Klarna stock surges 30% as investors flock to another hot tech debut
- Klarna Shares Climb 30% in Trading Debut After $1.37 Billion IPO
Daily Range
52.29 52.89
Year Range
31.36 53.58
- Previous Close
- 52.46
- Open
- 52.48
- Bid
- 52.76
- Ask
- 53.06
- Low
- 52.29
- High
- 52.89
- Volume
- 437
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 8.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.90%
- Year Change
- 25.74%
