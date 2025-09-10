QuotesSections
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF

52.76 USD 0.30 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IPO exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.29 and at a high of 52.89.

Follow Renaissance IPO ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
52.29 52.89
Year Range
31.36 53.58
Previous Close
52.46
Open
52.48
Bid
52.76
Ask
53.06
Low
52.29
High
52.89
Volume
437
Daily Change
0.57%
Month Change
8.40%
6 Months Change
41.90%
Year Change
25.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev