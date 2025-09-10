Währungen / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.07 USD 0.70 (1.30%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IPO hat sich für heute um -1.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.23 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Renaissance IPO ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPO News
Tagesspanne
52.23 53.53
Jahresspanne
31.36 54.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 53.77
- Eröffnung
- 53.53
- Bid
- 53.07
- Ask
- 53.37
- Tief
- 52.23
- Hoch
- 53.53
- Volumen
- 473
- Tagesänderung
- -1.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 42.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 26.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K