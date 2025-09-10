KurseKategorien
Währungen / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF

53.07 USD 0.70 (1.30%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IPO hat sich für heute um -1.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.23 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Renaissance IPO ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
52.23 53.53
Jahresspanne
31.36 54.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
53.77
Eröffnung
53.53
Bid
53.07
Ask
53.37
Tief
52.23
Hoch
53.53
Volumen
473
Tagesänderung
-1.30%
Monatsänderung
9.04%
6-Monatsänderung
42.74%
Jahresänderung
26.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K