IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.35 USD 0.59 (1.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IPO para hoje mudou para 1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.55 e o mais alto foi 53.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Renaissance IPO ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPO Notícias
- Hot IPO market continues, as cybersecurity-software company Netskope raises $908 million
- Returns From Initial Public Offerings Are Heating Up
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Here are the five fintechs that could be next to IPO after Klarna
- Klarna's CEO says he vibe codes to save his engineers and product managers time
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- The Billion-Dollar Stakes for OpenAI
- U.S. IPO Market Rebounding Fast: ETFs Likely to Gain
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Gemini’s IPO rides the crypto craze to further the fortunes of the Winklevoss twins
- Klarna’s Market Debut Shows Wall Street’s Renewed Appetite for I.P.O.s
- How an early investment in Figure turned into a massive win for a VC who heard the pitch while eating burgers in San Francisco
- Figure Technology’s IPO pricing a sign of strong demand for crypto company’s stock
- Klarna gives employees a rare chance to cash out their shares during the IPO window
- Inside nuclear startup Terra Innovatum's plan to cash in on the SPAC comeback
- 20-year-old fintech Klarna finally went public. Here's who's getting rich.
- Klarna’s IPO pops, raising $1.4B, with Sequoia as the biggest winner
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
Faixa diária
52.55 53.63
Faixa anual
31.36 53.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.76
- Open
- 52.86
- Bid
- 53.35
- Ask
- 53.65
- Low
- 52.55
- High
- 53.63
- Volume
- 375
- Mudança diária
- 1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.49%
- Mudança anual
- 27.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh