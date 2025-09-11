Valute / IPO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.23 USD 0.54 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.23 e ad un massimo di 53.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Renaissance IPO ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPO News
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Hot IPO market continues, as cybersecurity-software company Netskope raises $908 million
- Returns From Initial Public Offerings Are Heating Up
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Here are the five fintechs that could be next to IPO after Klarna
- Klarna's CEO says he vibe codes to save his engineers and product managers time
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- The Billion-Dollar Stakes for OpenAI
- U.S. IPO Market Rebounding Fast: ETFs Likely to Gain
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Gemini’s IPO rides the crypto craze to further the fortunes of the Winklevoss twins
- Klarna’s Market Debut Shows Wall Street’s Renewed Appetite for I.P.O.s
- How an early investment in Figure turned into a massive win for a VC who heard the pitch while eating burgers in San Francisco
- Figure Technology’s IPO pricing a sign of strong demand for crypto company’s stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.23 53.53
Intervallo Annuale
31.36 54.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.77
- Apertura
- 53.53
- Bid
- 53.23
- Ask
- 53.53
- Minimo
- 52.23
- Massimo
- 53.53
- Volume
- 540
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.86%
21 settembre, domenica