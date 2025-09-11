QuotazioniSezioni
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF

53.23 USD 0.54 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.23 e ad un massimo di 53.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Renaissance IPO ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.23 53.53
Intervallo Annuale
31.36 54.67
Chiusura Precedente
53.77
Apertura
53.53
Bid
53.23
Ask
53.53
Minimo
52.23
Massimo
53.53
Volume
540
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
9.37%
Variazione Semestrale
43.17%
Variazione Annuale
26.86%
21 settembre, domenica