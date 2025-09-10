クォートセクション
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF

53.77 USD 0.42 (0.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IPOの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.62の安値と54.67の高値で取引されました。

Renaissance IPO ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
53.62 54.67
1年のレンジ
31.36 54.67
以前の終値
53.35
始値
53.81
買値
53.77
買値
54.07
安値
53.62
高値
54.67
出来高
433
1日の変化
0.79%
1ヶ月の変化
10.48%
6ヶ月の変化
44.62%
1年の変化
28.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K