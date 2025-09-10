通貨 / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.77 USD 0.42 (0.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPOの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.62の安値と54.67の高値で取引されました。
Renaissance IPO ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
53.62 54.67
1年のレンジ
31.36 54.67
- 以前の終値
- 53.35
- 始値
- 53.81
- 買値
- 53.77
- 買値
- 54.07
- 安値
- 53.62
- 高値
- 54.67
- 出来高
- 433
- 1日の変化
- 0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.62%
- 1年の変化
- 28.15%
