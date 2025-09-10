Divisas / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.35 USD 0.59 (1.12%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IPO de hoy ha cambiado un 1.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Renaissance IPO ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IPO News
Rango diario
52.55 53.63
Rango anual
31.36 53.63
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.76
- Open
- 52.86
- Bid
- 53.35
- Ask
- 53.65
- Low
- 52.55
- High
- 53.63
- Volumen
- 375
- Cambio diario
- 1.12%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 43.49%
- Cambio anual
- 27.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B