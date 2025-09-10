货币 / IPO
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF
53.35 USD 0.59 (1.12%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IPO汇率已更改1.12%。当日，交易品种以低点52.55和高点53.63进行交易。
关注Renaissance IPO ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPO新闻
- Returns From Initial Public Offerings Are Heating Up
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Micron Technology and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Here are the five fintechs that could be next to IPO after Klarna
- Klarna's CEO says he vibe codes to save his engineers and product managers time
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- It's a great week to IPO: The Winklevoss brothers' Gemini surges 64% in its trading debut
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- The Billion-Dollar Stakes for OpenAI
- U.S. IPO Market Rebounding Fast: ETFs Likely to Gain
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Gemini’s IPO rides the crypto craze to further the fortunes of the Winklevoss twins
- Klarna’s Market Debut Shows Wall Street’s Renewed Appetite for I.P.O.s
- How an early investment in Figure turned into a massive win for a VC who heard the pitch while eating burgers in San Francisco
- Figure Technology’s IPO pricing a sign of strong demand for crypto company’s stock
- Klarna gives employees a rare chance to cash out their shares during the IPO window
- Inside nuclear startup Terra Innovatum's plan to cash in on the SPAC comeback
- 20-year-old fintech Klarna finally went public. Here's who's getting rich.
- Klarna’s IPO pops, raising $1.4B, with Sequoia as the biggest winner
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- Klarna stock surges 30% as investors flock to another hot tech debut
日范围
52.55 53.63
年范围
31.36 53.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.76
- 开盘价
- 52.86
- 卖价
- 53.35
- 买价
- 53.65
- 最低价
- 52.55
- 最高价
- 53.63
- 交易量
- 375
- 日变化
- 1.12%
- 月变化
- 9.62%
- 6个月变化
- 43.49%
- 年变化
- 27.14%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B