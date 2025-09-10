报价部分
IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF

53.35 USD 0.59 (1.12%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IPO汇率已更改1.12%。当日，交易品种以低点52.55和高点53.63进行交易。

关注Renaissance IPO ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

IPO新闻

日范围
52.55 53.63
年范围
31.36 53.63
前一天收盘价
52.76
开盘价
52.86
卖价
53.35
买价
53.65
最低价
52.55
最高价
53.63
交易量
375
日变化
1.12%
月变化
9.62%
6个月变化
43.49%
年变化
27.14%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B