IPO: Renaissance IPO ETF

53.23 USD 0.54 (1.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IPO a changé de -1.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 52.23 et à un maximum de 53.53.

Suivez la dynamique Renaissance IPO ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
52.23 53.53
Range Annuel
31.36 54.67
Clôture Précédente
53.77
Ouverture
53.53
Bid
53.23
Ask
53.53
Plus Bas
52.23
Plus Haut
53.53
Volume
540
Changement quotidien
-1.00%
Changement Mensuel
9.37%
Changement à 6 Mois
43.17%
Changement Annuel
26.86%
20 septembre, samedi