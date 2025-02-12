FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IPGP
IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation

81.40 USD 1.28 (1.55%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IPGP fiyatı bugün -1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 80.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 82.91 aralığında işlem gördü.

IPG Photonics Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
80.08 82.91
Yıllık aralık
48.59 88.50
Önceki kapanış
82.68
Açılış
82.91
Satış
81.40
Alış
81.70
Düşük
80.08
Yüksek
82.91
Hacim
1.124 K
Günlük değişim
-1.55%
Aylık değişim
2.31%
6 aylık değişim
26.34%
Yıllık değişim
9.63%
