Divisas / IPGP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation
81.02 USD 0.70 (0.86%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IPGP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 82.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IPG Photonics Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPGP News
- LASR vs. IPGP: Which Fiber Laser Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Is nLIGHT's Record A&D Revenues Enough to Hit 40% Growth Target?
- IPG Photonics - Time To Laser Focus On Margins (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- 6 Undervalued Semiconductor And Software Stocks Flashing Strong Value Signals - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), inTest (AMEX:INTT)
- Why IPG (IPGP) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- IPG Photonics Q2 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- IPG Photonics' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- IPG Photonics shares soar 9% on blowout Q2 earnings results
- IPG Photonics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue beats expectations amid industrial market stabilization
- IPG Photonics earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- IPGP Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- IPG Photonics to Showcase Innovative Fiber Laser Technologies and New Product Launches at 2025 Laser World of Photonics in Munich
- IPG Photonics Releases High-Power Lasers on new RI platform
- IPG Photonics Appoints Mira Sahney as Senior Vice President of Global Laser Systems
- Analysts reboot AMD stock prices target ahead of earnings
- IPG Photonics Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat, Tariffs Dim Q2 Forecast With 'Uncertainty Related To Timing Of Shipments ... Increased Costs' IPG Photonics Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat, Tariffs Dim Q2 Forecast - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- This Willis Towers Watson Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- 2 Cash-Rich Stocks Down Between 66% and 75% to Buy for a Turnaround
- IPG Photonics Corporation: A Further Decline Is Still Possible (IPGP)
- IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- IPG Photonics Q4: EPS Beat, Sales Plunge, Global Demand Stalls And More - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
Rango diario
80.36 82.84
Rango anual
48.59 88.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 81.72
- Open
- 81.57
- Bid
- 81.02
- Ask
- 81.32
- Low
- 80.36
- High
- 82.84
- Volumen
- 388
- Cambio diario
- -0.86%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 25.75%
- Cambio anual
- 9.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B