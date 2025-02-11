Moedas / IPGP
IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation
82.19 USD 1.17 (1.44%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IPGP para hoje mudou para 1.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.55 e o mais alto foi 82.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IPG Photonics Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
81.55 82.43
Faixa anual
48.59 88.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.02
- Open
- 82.30
- Bid
- 82.19
- Ask
- 82.49
- Low
- 81.55
- High
- 82.43
- Volume
- 31
- Mudança diária
- 1.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.56%
- Mudança anual
- 10.69%
