KurseKategorien
Währungen / IPGP
Zurück zum Aktien

IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation

82.68 USD 1.66 (2.05%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IPGP hat sich für heute um 2.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 81.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 83.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die IPG Photonics Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IPGP News

Tagesspanne
81.55 83.17
Jahresspanne
48.59 88.50
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
81.02
Eröffnung
82.30
Bid
82.68
Ask
82.98
Tief
81.55
Hoch
83.17
Volumen
473
Tagesänderung
2.05%
Monatsänderung
3.92%
6-Monatsänderung
28.33%
Jahresänderung
11.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K