IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation
82.68 USD 1.66 (2.05%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IPGP hat sich für heute um 2.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 81.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 83.17 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die IPG Photonics Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
81.55 83.17
Jahresspanne
48.59 88.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 81.02
- Eröffnung
- 82.30
- Bid
- 82.68
- Ask
- 82.98
- Tief
- 81.55
- Hoch
- 83.17
- Volumen
- 473
- Tagesänderung
- 2.05%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.33%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.35%
