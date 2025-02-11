货币 / IPGP
IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation
80.90 USD 0.82 (1.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IPGP汇率已更改-1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点80.82和高点82.08进行交易。
关注IPG Photonics Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPGP新闻
- LASR vs. IPGP: Which Fiber Laser Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Is nLIGHT's Record A&D Revenues Enough to Hit 40% Growth Target?
- IPG Photonics - Time To Laser Focus On Margins (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- 6 Undervalued Semiconductor And Software Stocks Flashing Strong Value Signals - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), inTest (AMEX:INTT)
- Why IPG (IPGP) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- IPG Photonics Q2 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- IPG Photonics' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- IPG Photonics shares soar 9% on blowout Q2 earnings results
- IPG Photonics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue beats expectations amid industrial market stabilization
- IPG Photonics earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- IPGP Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- IPG Photonics to Showcase Innovative Fiber Laser Technologies and New Product Launches at 2025 Laser World of Photonics in Munich
- IPG Photonics Releases High-Power Lasers on new RI platform
- IPG Photonics Appoints Mira Sahney as Senior Vice President of Global Laser Systems
- Analysts reboot AMD stock prices target ahead of earnings
- IPG Photonics Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat, Tariffs Dim Q2 Forecast With 'Uncertainty Related To Timing Of Shipments ... Increased Costs' IPG Photonics Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat, Tariffs Dim Q2 Forecast - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- This Willis Towers Watson Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- 2 Cash-Rich Stocks Down Between 66% and 75% to Buy for a Turnaround
- IPG Photonics Corporation: A Further Decline Is Still Possible (IPGP)
- IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- IPG Photonics Q4: EPS Beat, Sales Plunge, Global Demand Stalls And More - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
日范围
80.82 82.08
年范围
48.59 88.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 81.72
- 开盘价
- 81.57
- 卖价
- 80.90
- 买价
- 81.20
- 最低价
- 80.82
- 最高价
- 82.08
- 交易量
- 32
- 日变化
- -1.00%
- 月变化
- 1.68%
- 6个月变化
- 25.56%
- 年变化
- 8.96%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值