IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation

81.40 USD 1.28 (1.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPGP ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.08 e ad un massimo di 82.91.

Intervallo Giornaliero
80.08 82.91
Intervallo Annuale
48.59 88.50
Chiusura Precedente
82.68
Apertura
82.91
Bid
81.40
Ask
81.70
Minimo
80.08
Massimo
82.91
Volume
1.124 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.55%
Variazione Mensile
2.31%
Variazione Semestrale
26.34%
Variazione Annuale
9.63%
20 settembre, sabato