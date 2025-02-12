通貨 / IPGP
IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation
82.68 USD 1.66 (2.05%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPGPの今日の為替レートは、2.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.55の安値と83.17の高値で取引されました。
IPG Photonics Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IPGP News
- Is Coherent's R&D Excellence Crucial to Its Competitive Advantage?
- LASR vs. IPGP: Which Fiber Laser Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Is nLIGHT's Record A&D Revenues Enough to Hit 40% Growth Target?
- IPG Photonics - Time To Laser Focus On Margins (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- 6 Undervalued Semiconductor And Software Stocks Flashing Strong Value Signals - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), inTest (AMEX:INTT)
- Why IPG (IPGP) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- IPG Photonics Q2 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- IPG Photonics' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- IPG Photonics shares soar 9% on blowout Q2 earnings results
- IPG Photonics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue beats expectations amid industrial market stabilization
- IPG Photonics earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- IPGP Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- IPG Photonics to Showcase Innovative Fiber Laser Technologies and New Product Launches at 2025 Laser World of Photonics in Munich
- IPG Photonics Releases High-Power Lasers on new RI platform
- IPG Photonics Appoints Mira Sahney as Senior Vice President of Global Laser Systems
- Analysts reboot AMD stock prices target ahead of earnings
- IPG Photonics Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat, Tariffs Dim Q2 Forecast With 'Uncertainty Related To Timing Of Shipments ... Increased Costs' IPG Photonics Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat, Tariffs Dim Q2 Forecast - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- This Willis Towers Watson Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
- 2 Cash-Rich Stocks Down Between 66% and 75% to Buy for a Turnaround
- IPG Photonics Corporation: A Further Decline Is Still Possible (IPGP)
- IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
81.55 83.17
1年のレンジ
48.59 88.50
- 以前の終値
- 81.02
- 始値
- 82.30
- 買値
- 82.68
- 買値
- 82.98
- 安値
- 81.55
- 高値
- 83.17
- 出来高
- 473
- 1日の変化
- 2.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.33%
- 1年の変化
- 11.35%
