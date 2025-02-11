Currencies / IPGP
IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation
80.66 USD 0.32 (0.40%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IPGP exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.70 and at a high of 80.99.
Follow IPG Photonics Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
79.70 80.99
Year Range
48.59 88.50
- Previous Close
- 80.34
- Open
- 80.34
- Bid
- 80.66
- Ask
- 80.96
- Low
- 79.70
- High
- 80.99
- Volume
- 262
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.19%
- Year Change
- 8.63%
