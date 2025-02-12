CotationsSections
Devises / IPGP
Retour à Actions

IPGP: IPG Photonics Corporation

81.40 USD 1.28 (1.55%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IPGP a changé de -1.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 80.08 et à un maximum de 82.91.

Suivez la dynamique IPG Photonics Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IPGP Nouvelles

Range quotidien
80.08 82.91
Range Annuel
48.59 88.50
Clôture Précédente
82.68
Ouverture
82.91
Bid
81.40
Ask
81.70
Plus Bas
80.08
Plus Haut
82.91
Volume
1.124 K
Changement quotidien
-1.55%
Changement Mensuel
2.31%
Changement à 6 Mois
26.34%
Changement Annuel
9.63%
20 septembre, samedi