KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / IGM
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

126.99 USD 0.69 (0.54%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IGM fiyatı bugün -0.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 126.65 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 128.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IGM haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IGM stock price today?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock is priced at 126.99 today. It trades within 126.65 - 128.15, yesterday's close was 127.68, and trading volume reached 456. The live price chart of IGM shows these updates.

Does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is currently valued at 126.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.77% and USD. View the chart live to track IGM movements.

How to buy IGM stock?

You can buy iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares at the current price of 126.99. Orders are usually placed near 126.99 or 127.29, while 456 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow IGM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGM stock?

Investing in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.34 - 128.15 and current price 126.99. Many compare 1.39% and 33.67% before placing orders at 126.99 or 127.29. Explore the IGM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the past year was 128.15. Within 76.34 - 128.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) over the year was 76.34. Comparing it with the current 126.99 and 76.34 - 128.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGM stock split?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.68, and 32.77% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
126.65 128.15
Yıllık aralık
76.34 128.15
Önceki kapanış
127.68
Açılış
127.90
Satış
126.99
Alış
127.29
Düşük
126.65
Yüksek
128.15
Hacim
456
Günlük değişim
-0.54%
Aylık değişim
1.39%
6 aylık değişim
33.67%
Yıllık değişim
32.77%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
54.2
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
53.6
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
422
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
549
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K