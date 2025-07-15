QuotesSections
IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

128.11 USD 0.43 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IGM exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.48 and at a high of 128.15.

Follow iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

IGM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IGM stock price today?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock is priced at 128.11 today. It trades within 127.48 - 128.15, yesterday's close was 127.68, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of IGM shows these updates.

Does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is currently valued at 128.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.94% and USD. View the chart live to track IGM movements.

How to buy IGM stock?

You can buy iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares at the current price of 128.11. Orders are usually placed near 128.11 or 128.41, while 105 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow IGM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGM stock?

Investing in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.34 - 128.15 and current price 128.11. Many compare 2.28% and 34.85% before placing orders at 128.11 or 128.41. Explore the IGM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the past year was 128.15. Within 76.34 - 128.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) over the year was 76.34. Comparing it with the current 128.11 and 76.34 - 128.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGM stock split?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.68, and 33.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
127.48 128.15
Year Range
76.34 128.15
Previous Close
127.68
Open
127.90
Bid
128.11
Ask
128.41
Low
127.48
High
128.15
Volume
105
Daily Change
0.34%
Month Change
2.28%
6 Months Change
34.85%
Year Change
33.94%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K