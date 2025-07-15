- Overview
IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IGM exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.48 and at a high of 128.15.
Follow iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGM stock price today?
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock is priced at 128.11 today. It trades within 127.48 - 128.15, yesterday's close was 127.68, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of IGM shows these updates.
Does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is currently valued at 128.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.94% and USD. View the chart live to track IGM movements.
How to buy IGM stock?
You can buy iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares at the current price of 128.11. Orders are usually placed near 128.11 or 128.41, while 105 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow IGM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGM stock?
Investing in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.34 - 128.15 and current price 128.11. Many compare 2.28% and 34.85% before placing orders at 128.11 or 128.41. Explore the IGM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the past year was 128.15. Within 76.34 - 128.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) over the year was 76.34. Comparing it with the current 128.11 and 76.34 - 128.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGM stock split?
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.68, and 33.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 127.68
- Open
- 127.90
- Bid
- 128.11
- Ask
- 128.41
- Low
- 127.48
- High
- 128.15
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.85%
- Year Change
- 33.94%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.2%
- Prev
- 4.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 84 K
- Prev
- 22 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 62.2%
- Prev
- 62.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 98 K
- Prev
- 38 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.8%
- Prev
- 8.1%
- Act
- 54.2
- Fcst
- 56.4
- Prev
- 54.5
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 424
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 103.0 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -172.5 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 23.4 K