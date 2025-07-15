报价部分
货币 / IGM
IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

126.99 USD 0.69 (0.54%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IGM汇率已更改-0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点126.65和高点128.15进行交易。

关注iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

IGM股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF股票今天的定价为126.99。它在126.65 - 128.15范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为127.68，交易量达到456。IGM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF目前的价值为126.99。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注32.77%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IGM走势。

如何购买IGM股票？

您可以以126.99的当前价格购买iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF股票。订单通常设置在126.99或127.29附近，而456和-0.71%显示市场活动。立即关注IGM的实时图表更新。

如何投资IGM股票？

投资iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF需要考虑年度范围76.34 - 128.15和当前价格126.99。许多人在以126.99或127.29下订单之前，会比较1.39%和。实时查看IGM价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF的最高价格是128.15。在76.34 - 128.15内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF的绩效。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF（IGM）的最低价格为76.34。将其与当前的126.99和76.34 - 128.15进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IGM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IGM股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、127.68和32.77%中可见。

日范围
126.65 128.15
年范围
76.34 128.15
前一天收盘价
127.68
开盘价
127.90
卖价
126.99
买价
127.29
最低价
126.65
最高价
128.15
交易量
456
日变化
-0.54%
月变化
1.39%
6个月变化
33.67%
年变化
32.77%
04 十月, 星期六