IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IGM 환율이 오늘 0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 126.84이고 고가는 128.10이었습니다.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGM News
자주 묻는 질문
What is IGM stock price today?
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock is priced at 127.68 today. It trades within 126.84 - 128.10, yesterday's close was 126.78, and trading volume reached 769. The live price chart of IGM shows these updates.
Does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is currently valued at 127.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.49% and USD. View the chart live to track IGM movements.
How to buy IGM stock?
You can buy iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares at the current price of 127.68. Orders are usually placed near 127.68 or 127.98, while 769 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow IGM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGM stock?
Investing in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.34 - 128.15 and current price 127.68. Many compare 1.94% and 34.40% before placing orders at 127.68 or 127.98. Explore the IGM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the past year was 128.15. Within 76.34 - 128.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 126.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) over the year was 76.34. Comparing it with the current 127.68 and 76.34 - 128.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGM stock split?
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 126.78, and 33.49% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 126.78
- 시가
- 128.10
- Bid
- 127.68
- Ask
- 127.98
- 저가
- 126.84
- 고가
- 128.10
- 볼륨
- 769
- 일일 변동
- 0.71%
- 월 변동
- 1.94%
- 6개월 변동
- 34.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 33.49%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.2%
- 훑어보기
- 4.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 84 K
- 훑어보기
- 22 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 62.2%
- 훑어보기
- 62.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 3.9%
- 훑어보기
- 3.7%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 98 K
- 훑어보기
- 38 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.8%
- 훑어보기
- 8.1%
- 활동
- 54.2
- 예측값
- 56.4
- 훑어보기
- 54.5
- 활동
- 53.6
- 예측값
- 55.0
- 훑어보기
- 55.4
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 424
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 549
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 266.7 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 103.0 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -172.5 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 23.4 K