IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

127.68 USD 0.90 (0.71%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IGM 환율이 오늘 0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 126.84이고 고가는 128.10이었습니다.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is IGM stock price today?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock is priced at 127.68 today. It trades within 126.84 - 128.10, yesterday's close was 126.78, and trading volume reached 769. The live price chart of IGM shows these updates.

Does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is currently valued at 127.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.49% and USD. View the chart live to track IGM movements.

How to buy IGM stock?

You can buy iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares at the current price of 127.68. Orders are usually placed near 127.68 or 127.98, while 769 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow IGM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGM stock?

Investing in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.34 - 128.15 and current price 127.68. Many compare 1.94% and 34.40% before placing orders at 127.68 or 127.98. Explore the IGM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the past year was 128.15. Within 76.34 - 128.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 126.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) over the year was 76.34. Comparing it with the current 127.68 and 76.34 - 128.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGM stock split?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 126.78, and 33.49% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
126.84 128.10
년간 변동
76.34 128.15
이전 종가
126.78
시가
128.10
Bid
127.68
Ask
127.98
저가
126.84
고가
128.10
볼륨
769
일일 변동
0.71%
월 변동
1.94%
6개월 변동
34.40%
년간 변동율
33.49%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K