IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IGMの今日の為替レートは、-0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり126.65の安値と128.15の高値で取引されました。
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGM News
よくあるご質問
IGM株の現在の価格は？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株価は本日126.99です。126.65 - 128.15内で取引され、前日の終値は127.68、取引量は456に達しました。IGMのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの現在の価格は126.99です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は32.77%やUSDにも注目します。IGMの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
IGM株を買う方法は？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株は現在126.99で購入可能です。注文は通常126.99または127.29付近で行われ、456や-0.71%が市場の動きを示します。IGMの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
IGM株に投資する方法は？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅76.34 - 128.15と現在の126.99を考慮します。注文は多くの場合126.99や127.29で行われる前に、1.39%や33.67%と比較されます。IGMの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株の最高値は？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの過去1年の最高値は128.15でした。76.34 - 128.15内で株価は大きく変動し、127.68と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株の最低値は？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF(IGM)の年間最安値は76.34でした。現在の126.99や76.34 - 128.15と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IGMの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
IGMの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、127.68、32.77%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 127.68
- 始値
- 127.90
- 買値
- 126.99
- 買値
- 127.29
- 安値
- 126.65
- 高値
- 128.15
- 出来高
- 456
- 1日の変化
- -0.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.67%
- 1年の変化
- 32.77%