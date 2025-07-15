クォートセクション
IGM: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

126.99 USD 0.69 (0.54%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IGMの今日の為替レートは、-0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり126.65の安値と128.15の高値で取引されました。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

IGM株の現在の価格は？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株価は本日126.99です。126.65 - 128.15内で取引され、前日の終値は127.68、取引量は456に達しました。IGMのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの現在の価格は126.99です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は32.77%やUSDにも注目します。IGMの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IGM株を買う方法は？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株は現在126.99で購入可能です。注文は通常126.99または127.29付近で行われ、456や-0.71%が市場の動きを示します。IGMの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

IGM株に投資する方法は？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅76.34 - 128.15と現在の126.99を考慮します。注文は多くの場合126.99や127.29で行われる前に、1.39%や33.67%と比較されます。IGMの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの過去1年の最高値は128.15でした。76.34 - 128.15内で株価は大きく変動し、127.68と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFの株の最低値は？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF(IGM)の年間最安値は76.34でした。現在の126.99や76.34 - 128.15と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IGMの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IGMの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、127.68、32.77%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
126.65 128.15
1年のレンジ
76.34 128.15
以前の終値
127.68
始値
127.90
買値
126.99
買値
127.29
安値
126.65
高値
128.15
出来高
456
1日の変化
-0.54%
1ヶ月の変化
1.39%
6ヶ月の変化
33.67%
1年の変化
32.77%
04 10月, 土曜日