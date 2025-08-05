FiyatlarBölümler
GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A

31.87 USD 1.19 (3.60%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GSL fiyatı bugün -3.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.85 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
31.83 32.85
Yıllık aralık
17.73 33.08
Önceki kapanış
33.06
Açılış
32.81
Satış
31.87
Alış
32.17
Düşük
31.83
Yüksek
32.85
Hacim
488
Günlük değişim
-3.60%
Aylık değişim
5.39%
6 aylık değişim
39.41%
Yıllık değişim
22.58%
