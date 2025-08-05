Valute / GSL
GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A
31.87 USD 1.19 (3.60%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GSL ha avuto una variazione del -3.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.83 e ad un massimo di 32.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.83 32.85
Intervallo Annuale
17.73 33.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.06
- Apertura
- 32.81
- Bid
- 31.87
- Ask
- 32.17
- Minimo
- 31.83
- Massimo
- 32.85
- Volume
- 488
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.58%
20 settembre, sabato