GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A

31.87 USD 1.19 (3.60%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GSL ha avuto una variazione del -3.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.83 e ad un massimo di 32.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.83 32.85
Intervallo Annuale
17.73 33.08
Chiusura Precedente
33.06
Apertura
32.81
Bid
31.87
Ask
32.17
Minimo
31.83
Massimo
32.85
Volume
488
Variazione giornaliera
-3.60%
Variazione Mensile
5.39%
Variazione Semestrale
39.41%
Variazione Annuale
22.58%
20 settembre, sabato