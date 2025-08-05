KurseKategorien
GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A

33.06 USD 0.62 (1.91%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GSL hat sich für heute um 1.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.08 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

GSL News

Tagesspanne
32.41 33.08
Jahresspanne
17.73 33.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.44
Eröffnung
32.50
Bid
33.06
Ask
33.36
Tief
32.41
Hoch
33.08
Volumen
368
Tagesänderung
1.91%
Monatsänderung
9.33%
6-Monatsänderung
44.62%
Jahresänderung
27.15%
