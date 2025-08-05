Währungen / GSL
GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A
33.06 USD 0.62 (1.91%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GSL hat sich für heute um 1.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.08 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSL News
Tagesspanne
32.41 33.08
Jahresspanne
17.73 33.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.44
- Eröffnung
- 32.50
- Bid
- 33.06
- Ask
- 33.36
- Tief
- 32.41
- Hoch
- 33.08
- Volumen
- 368
- Tagesänderung
- 1.91%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 44.62%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K