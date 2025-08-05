通貨 / GSL
GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A
33.06 USD 0.62 (1.91%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GSLの今日の為替レートは、1.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.41の安値と33.08の高値で取引されました。
Global Ship Lease Inc New Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
32.41 33.08
1年のレンジ
17.73 33.08
- 以前の終値
- 32.44
- 始値
- 32.50
- 買値
- 33.06
- 買値
- 33.36
- 安値
- 32.41
- 高値
- 33.08
- 出来高
- 368
- 1日の変化
- 1.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.62%
- 1年の変化
- 27.15%
