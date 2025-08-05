통화 / GSL
GSL: Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A
31.87 USD 1.19 (3.60%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GSL 환율이 오늘 -3.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.83이고 고가는 32.85이었습니다.
Global Ship Lease Inc New Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
31.83 32.85
년간 변동
17.73 33.08
- 이전 종가
- 33.06
- 시가
- 32.81
- Bid
- 31.87
- Ask
- 32.17
- 저가
- 31.83
- 고가
- 32.85
- 볼륨
- 488
- 일일 변동
- -3.60%
- 월 변동
- 5.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 39.41%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.58%
20 9월, 토요일