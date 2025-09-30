KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / GROY-WT
GROY-WT: Gold Royalty Corp.

1.7401 USD 0.1199 (6.45%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GROY-WT fiyatı bugün -6.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.7400 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.9400 aralığında işlem gördü.

Gold Royalty Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
1.7400 1.9400
Yıllık aralık
0.2001 1.9400
Önceki kapanış
1.8600
Açılış
1.8550
Satış
1.7401
Alış
1.7431
Düşük
1.7400
Yüksek
1.9400
Hacim
28
Günlük değişim
-6.45%
Aylık değişim
11.19%
6 aylık değişim
623.84%
Yıllık değişim
521.24%
