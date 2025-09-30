- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GROY-WT: Gold Royalty Corp.
GROY-WT 환율이 오늘 -6.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.7400이고 고가는 1.9400이었습니다.
Gold Royalty Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is GROY-WT stock price today?
Gold Royalty Corp. stock is priced at 1.7401 today. It trades within -6.45%, yesterday's close was 1.8600, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of GROY-WT shows these updates.
Does Gold Royalty Corp. stock pay dividends?
Gold Royalty Corp. is currently valued at 1.7401. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 521.24% and USD. View the chart live to track GROY-WT movements.
How to buy GROY-WT stock?
You can buy Gold Royalty Corp. shares at the current price of 1.7401. Orders are usually placed near 1.7401 or 1.7431, while 28 and -6.19% show market activity. Follow GROY-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GROY-WT stock?
Investing in Gold Royalty Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.2001 - 1.9400 and current price 1.7401. Many compare 11.19% and 623.84% before placing orders at 1.7401 or 1.7431. Explore the GROY-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gold Royalty Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gold Royalty Corp. in the past year was 1.9400. Within 0.2001 - 1.9400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8600 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gold Royalty Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Gold Royalty Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY-WT) over the year was 0.2001. Comparing it with the current 1.7401 and 0.2001 - 1.9400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GROY-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GROY-WT stock split?
Gold Royalty Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8600, and 521.24% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1.8600
- 시가
- 1.8550
- Bid
- 1.7401
- Ask
- 1.7431
- 저가
- 1.7400
- 고가
- 1.9400
- 볼륨
- 28
- 일일 변동
- -6.45%
- 월 변동
- 11.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 623.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 521.24%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4