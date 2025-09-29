- Overview
GROY-WT: Gold Royalty Corp.
GROY-WT exchange rate has changed by 4.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.8550 and at a high of 1.9400.
Follow Gold Royalty Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GROY-WT stock price today?
Gold Royalty Corp. stock is priced at 1.9400 today. It trades within 4.30%, yesterday's close was 1.8600, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of GROY-WT shows these updates.
Does Gold Royalty Corp. stock pay dividends?
Gold Royalty Corp. is currently valued at 1.9400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 592.61% and USD. View the chart live to track GROY-WT movements.
How to buy GROY-WT stock?
You can buy Gold Royalty Corp. shares at the current price of 1.9400. Orders are usually placed near 1.9400 or 1.9430, while 26 and 4.58% show market activity. Follow GROY-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GROY-WT stock?
Investing in Gold Royalty Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.2001 - 1.9400 and current price 1.9400. Many compare 23.96% and 706.99% before placing orders at 1.9400 or 1.9430. Explore the GROY-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gold Royalty Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gold Royalty Corp. in the past year was 1.9400. Within 0.2001 - 1.9400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8600 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gold Royalty Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Gold Royalty Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY-WT) over the year was 0.2001. Comparing it with the current 1.9400 and 0.2001 - 1.9400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GROY-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GROY-WT stock split?
Gold Royalty Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8600, and 592.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.8600
- Open
- 1.8550
- Bid
- 1.9400
- Ask
- 1.9430
- Low
- 1.8550
- High
- 1.9400
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 4.30%
- Month Change
- 23.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 706.99%
- Year Change
- 592.61%
