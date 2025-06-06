Dövizler / GOGO
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GOGO: Gogo Inc
8.88 USD 0.13 (1.44%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GOGO fiyatı bugün -1.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.12 aralığında işlem gördü.
Gogo Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOGO haberleri
- Gogo Galileo HDX terminali Falcon 2000 için FAA sertifikası aldı
- Gogo Galileo HDX terminal receives FAA certification for Falcon 2000
- Morgan Stanley resumes Gogo stock coverage with Equalweight rating
- Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Gogo (GOGO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Gogo (GOGO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Gogo shares soar as revenue beats expectations and company raises guidance
- Gogo stock reaches 52-week high at 16.63 USD
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Verizon Communications (VZ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Gogo stock hits 52-week high at 16.08 USD
- Retired general Mike Minihan joins Gogo’s board of directors
- Goldman Sachs lifts its S&P 500 forecasts. Strategists say these three investment moves are crucial.
- Gogo stock hits 52-week high at 15.19 USD
- Mogo stock soars after $50 million Bitcoin allocation plan
- Night Watch Investment Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Gogo receives FAA certification for C1 unit across 42 aircraft models
- Visa, Mastercard Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Oracle, JPMorgan Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Gogo stock hits 52-week high at $13.61
- Gogo stock jumps after key 5G technology milestone
- Gogo Inc. Stockholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- lanzatech announces key agreements and leadership changes
Günlük aralık
8.79 9.12
Yıllık aralık
6.17 16.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.01
- Açılış
- 9.01
- Satış
- 8.88
- Alış
- 9.18
- Düşük
- 8.79
- Yüksek
- 9.12
- Hacim
- 5.530 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.44%
- Aylık değişim
- -16.62%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.14%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.37%
21 Eylül, Pazar