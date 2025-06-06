QuotazioniSezioni
GOGO: Gogo Inc

8.88 USD 0.13 (1.44%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOGO ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.79 e ad un massimo di 9.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Gogo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.79 9.12
Intervallo Annuale
6.17 16.82
Chiusura Precedente
9.01
Apertura
9.01
Bid
8.88
Ask
9.18
Minimo
8.79
Massimo
9.12
Volume
5.530 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.44%
Variazione Mensile
-16.62%
Variazione Semestrale
3.14%
Variazione Annuale
24.37%
