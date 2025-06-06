Valute / GOGO
GOGO: Gogo Inc
8.88 USD 0.13 (1.44%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GOGO ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.79 e ad un massimo di 9.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Gogo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GOGO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.79 9.12
Intervallo Annuale
6.17 16.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.01
- Apertura
- 9.01
- Bid
- 8.88
- Ask
- 9.18
- Minimo
- 8.79
- Massimo
- 9.12
- Volume
- 5.530 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.37%
20 settembre, sabato