GLP-PB: Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema
GLP-PB fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is GLP-PB stock price today?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 25.71 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 25.77, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of GLP-PB shows these updates.
Does Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 25.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track GLP-PB movements.
How to buy GLP-PB stock?
You can buy Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 25.71. Orders are usually placed near 25.71 or 26.01, while 34 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow GLP-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLP-PB stock?
Investing in Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 25.49 - 26.39 and current price 25.71. Many compare -0.08% and 0.86% before placing orders at 25.71 or 26.01. Explore the GLP-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLOBAL PARTNERS LP stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLOBAL PARTNERS LP in the past year was 26.39. Within 25.49 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are GLOBAL PARTNERS LP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP-PB) over the year was 25.49. Comparing it with the current 25.71 and 25.49 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLP-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLP-PB stock split?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.77, and 0.86% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.77
- Açılış
- 25.73
- Satış
- 25.71
- Alış
- 26.01
- Düşük
- 25.69
- Yüksek
- 25.75
- Hacim
- 34
- Günlük değişim
- -0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.08%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.86%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.86%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4