GLP-PB: Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema
GLP-PB exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.69 and at a high of 25.75.
Follow Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLP-PB stock price today?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 25.69 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 25.77, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of GLP-PB shows these updates.
Does Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 25.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.78% and USD. View the chart live to track GLP-PB movements.
How to buy GLP-PB stock?
You can buy Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 25.69. Orders are usually placed near 25.69 or 25.99, while 25 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow GLP-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLP-PB stock?
Investing in Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 25.49 - 26.39 and current price 25.69. Many compare -0.16% and 0.78% before placing orders at 25.69 or 25.99. Explore the GLP-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLOBAL PARTNERS LP stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLOBAL PARTNERS LP in the past year was 26.39. Within 25.49 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are GLOBAL PARTNERS LP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP-PB) over the year was 25.49. Comparing it with the current 25.69 and 25.49 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLP-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLP-PB stock split?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.77, and 0.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.77
- Open
- 25.73
- Bid
- 25.69
- Ask
- 25.99
- Low
- 25.69
- High
- 25.75
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.78%
- Year Change
- 0.78%
