GLP-PB: Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema
GLP-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.69이고 고가는 25.75이었습니다.
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GLP-PB stock price today?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 25.71 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 25.77, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of GLP-PB shows these updates.
Does Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 25.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track GLP-PB movements.
How to buy GLP-PB stock?
You can buy Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 25.71. Orders are usually placed near 25.71 or 26.01, while 34 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow GLP-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLP-PB stock?
Investing in Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 25.49 - 26.39 and current price 25.71. Many compare -0.08% and 0.86% before placing orders at 25.71 or 26.01. Explore the GLP-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLOBAL PARTNERS LP stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLOBAL PARTNERS LP in the past year was 26.39. Within 25.49 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are GLOBAL PARTNERS LP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP-PB) over the year was 25.49. Comparing it with the current 25.71 and 25.49 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLP-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLP-PB stock split?
Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.77, and 0.86% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.77
- 시가
- 25.73
- Bid
- 25.71
- Ask
- 26.01
- 저가
- 25.69
- 고가
- 25.75
- 볼륨
- 34
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- -0.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.86%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4