GLP-PB: Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema

25.71 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GLP-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.69이고 고가는 25.75이었습니다.

Global Partners LP 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeema 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
25.69 25.75
년간 변동
25.49 26.39
이전 종가
25.77
시가
25.73
Bid
25.71
Ask
26.01
저가
25.69
고가
25.75
볼륨
34
일일 변동
-0.23%
월 변동
-0.08%
6개월 변동
0.86%
년간 변동율
0.86%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4