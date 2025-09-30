- Genel bakış
GL-PD: Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061
GL-PD fiyatı bugün -1.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.05 aralığında işlem gördü.
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is GL-PD stock price today?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 stock is priced at 16.63 today. It trades within -1.42%, yesterday's close was 16.87, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of GL-PD shows these updates.
Does Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 stock pay dividends?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 is currently valued at 16.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.93% and USD. View the chart live to track GL-PD movements.
How to buy GL-PD stock?
You can buy Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 shares at the current price of 16.63. Orders are usually placed near 16.63 or 16.93, while 33 and -1.95% show market activity. Follow GL-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GL-PD stock?
Investing in Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 involves considering the yearly range 14.52 - 18.91 and current price 16.63. Many compare -0.72% and 3.55% before placing orders at 16.63 or 16.93. Explore the GL-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLOBE LIFE INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLOBE LIFE INC. in the past year was 18.91. Within 14.52 - 18.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 performance using the live chart.
What are GLOBE LIFE INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLOBE LIFE INC. (GL-PD) over the year was 14.52. Comparing it with the current 16.63 and 14.52 - 18.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GL-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GL-PD stock split?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.87, and -8.93% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 16.87
- Açılış
- 16.96
- Satış
- 16.63
- Alış
- 16.93
- Düşük
- 16.63
- Yüksek
- 17.05
- Hacim
- 33
- Günlük değişim
- -1.42%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.72%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- -8.93%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4