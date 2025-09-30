- 개요
GL-PD: Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061
GL-PD 환율이 오늘 -1.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.63이고 고가는 17.05이었습니다.
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GL-PD stock price today?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 stock is priced at 16.63 today. It trades within -1.42%, yesterday's close was 16.87, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of GL-PD shows these updates.
Does Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 stock pay dividends?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 is currently valued at 16.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.93% and USD. View the chart live to track GL-PD movements.
How to buy GL-PD stock?
You can buy Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 shares at the current price of 16.63. Orders are usually placed near 16.63 or 16.93, while 33 and -1.95% show market activity. Follow GL-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GL-PD stock?
Investing in Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 involves considering the yearly range 14.52 - 18.91 and current price 16.63. Many compare -0.72% and 3.55% before placing orders at 16.63 or 16.93. Explore the GL-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLOBE LIFE INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLOBE LIFE INC. in the past year was 18.91. Within 14.52 - 18.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 performance using the live chart.
What are GLOBE LIFE INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLOBE LIFE INC. (GL-PD) over the year was 14.52. Comparing it with the current 16.63 and 14.52 - 18.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GL-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GL-PD stock split?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.87, and -8.93% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 16.87
- 시가
- 16.96
- Bid
- 16.63
- Ask
- 16.93
- 저가
- 16.63
- 고가
- 17.05
- 볼륨
- 33
- 일일 변동
- -1.42%
- 월 변동
- -0.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.55%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.93%
