GL-PD: Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061
GL-PD exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.63 and at a high of 17.05.
Follow Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GL-PD stock price today?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 stock is priced at 16.63 today. It trades within -1.42%, yesterday's close was 16.87, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of GL-PD shows these updates.
Does Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 stock pay dividends?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 is currently valued at 16.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.93% and USD. View the chart live to track GL-PD movements.
How to buy GL-PD stock?
You can buy Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 shares at the current price of 16.63. Orders are usually placed near 16.63 or 16.93, while 33 and -1.95% show market activity. Follow GL-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GL-PD stock?
Investing in Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 involves considering the yearly range 14.52 - 18.91 and current price 16.63. Many compare -0.72% and 3.55% before placing orders at 16.63 or 16.93. Explore the GL-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLOBE LIFE INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLOBE LIFE INC. in the past year was 18.91. Within 14.52 - 18.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 performance using the live chart.
What are GLOBE LIFE INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLOBE LIFE INC. (GL-PD) over the year was 14.52. Comparing it with the current 16.63 and 14.52 - 18.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GL-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GL-PD stock split?
Globe Life Inc 4.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.87, and -8.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.87
- Open
- 16.96
- Bid
- 16.63
- Ask
- 16.93
- Low
- 16.63
- High
- 17.05
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- -0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.55%
- Year Change
- -8.93%
