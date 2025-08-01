FiyatlarBölümler
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A

29.56 USD 0.44 (1.51%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GCT fiyatı bugün 1.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 29.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.96 aralığında işlem gördü.

GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

GCT haberleri

Günlük aralık
29.01 29.96
Yıllık aralık
11.17 34.50
Önceki kapanış
29.12
Açılış
29.48
Satış
29.56
Alış
29.86
Düşük
29.01
Yüksek
29.96
Hacim
1.964 K
Günlük değişim
1.51%
Aylık değişim
13.26%
6 aylık değişim
108.17%
Yıllık değişim
29.20%
