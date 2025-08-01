Dövizler / GCT
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.56 USD 0.44 (1.51%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GCT fiyatı bugün 1.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 29.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.96 aralığında işlem gördü.
GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCT haberleri
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- GigaCloud Technology yöneticisi Wu Lei 2,85 milyon dolarlık hisse satışı gerçekleştirdi
- GigaCloud technology director Wu Lei sells $2.85m in shares
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- GigaCloud's Rally Still Has Legs, Thanks To Deeply Discounted Valuations (NASDAQ:GCT)
- Investors Heavily Search GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT): Here is What You Need to Know
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Is FirstCash (FCFS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is a Trending Stock
- GigaCloud Technology authorizes $111 million share repurchase program
- Kerry Lebensburger joins GigaCloud Technology’s board of directors
- GigaCloud Technology stock hits 52-week high at 29.48 USD
- Earnings call transcript: GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2025 results beat expectations
- GigaCloud Q2 2025 slides: Marketplace GMV surges 31% as buyer base expands
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GCT)
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GigaCloud (GCT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 3.8%
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Xperi (XPER) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- GigaCloud to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Is Trending Stock GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy Now?
Günlük aralık
29.01 29.96
Yıllık aralık
11.17 34.50
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.12
- Açılış
- 29.48
- Satış
- 29.56
- Alış
- 29.86
- Düşük
- 29.01
- Yüksek
- 29.96
- Hacim
- 1.964 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.51%
- Aylık değişim
- 13.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 108.17%
- Yıllık değişim
- 29.20%
21 Eylül, Pazar