GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.12 USD 0.59 (1.99%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GCT hat sich für heute um -1.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 30.16 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
28.59 30.16
Jahresspanne
11.17 34.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 29.71
- Eröffnung
- 29.86
- Bid
- 29.12
- Ask
- 29.42
- Tief
- 28.59
- Hoch
- 30.16
- Volumen
- 2.869 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 105.07%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.27%
