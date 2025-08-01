KurseKategorien
Währungen / GCT
Zurück zum Aktien

GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A

29.12 USD 0.59 (1.99%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GCT hat sich für heute um -1.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 30.16 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GCT News

Tagesspanne
28.59 30.16
Jahresspanne
11.17 34.50
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
29.71
Eröffnung
29.86
Bid
29.12
Ask
29.42
Tief
28.59
Hoch
30.16
Volumen
2.869 K
Tagesänderung
-1.99%
Monatsänderung
11.57%
6-Monatsänderung
105.07%
Jahresänderung
27.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K