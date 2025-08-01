Devises / GCT
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.56 USD 0.44 (1.51%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GCT a changé de 1.51% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 29.01 et à un maximum de 29.96.
Suivez la dynamique GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
29.01 29.96
Range Annuel
11.17 34.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 29.12
- Ouverture
- 29.48
- Bid
- 29.56
- Ask
- 29.86
- Plus Bas
- 29.01
- Plus Haut
- 29.96
- Volume
- 1.964 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.51%
- Changement Mensuel
- 13.26%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 108.17%
- Changement Annuel
- 29.20%
