GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.34 USD 0.37 (1.25%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GCT para hoje mudou para -1.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.17 e o mais alto foi 30.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
29.17 30.16
Faixa anual
11.17 34.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.71
- Open
- 29.86
- Bid
- 29.34
- Ask
- 29.64
- Low
- 29.17
- High
- 30.16
- Volume
- 749
- Mudança diária
- -1.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 106.62%
- Mudança anual
- 28.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh