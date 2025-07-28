QuotesSections
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A

30.66 USD 0.57 (1.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GCT exchange rate has changed by -1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.61 and at a high of 31.42.

Follow GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
30.61 31.42
Year Range
11.17 34.50
Previous Close
31.23
Open
31.20
Bid
30.66
Ask
30.96
Low
30.61
High
31.42
Volume
2.163 K
Daily Change
-1.83%
Month Change
17.47%
6 Months Change
115.92%
Year Change
34.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%