Currencies / GCT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
30.66 USD 0.57 (1.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GCT exchange rate has changed by -1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.61 and at a high of 31.42.
Follow GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCT News
- Is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- GigaCloud technology director Wu Lei sells $2.85m in shares
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- GigaCloud's Rally Still Has Legs, Thanks To Deeply Discounted Valuations (NASDAQ:GCT)
- Investors Heavily Search GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT): Here is What You Need to Know
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Is FirstCash (FCFS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is a Trending Stock
- GigaCloud Technology authorizes $111 million share repurchase program
- Kerry Lebensburger joins GigaCloud Technology’s board of directors
- GigaCloud Technology stock hits 52-week high at 29.48 USD
- Earnings call transcript: GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2025 results beat expectations
- GigaCloud Q2 2025 slides: Marketplace GMV surges 31% as buyer base expands
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GCT)
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GigaCloud (GCT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 3.8%
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Xperi (XPER) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- GigaCloud to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Is Trending Stock GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy Now?
- Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Daily Range
30.61 31.42
Year Range
11.17 34.50
- Previous Close
- 31.23
- Open
- 31.20
- Bid
- 30.66
- Ask
- 30.96
- Low
- 30.61
- High
- 31.42
- Volume
- 2.163 K
- Daily Change
- -1.83%
- Month Change
- 17.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 115.92%
- Year Change
- 34.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%