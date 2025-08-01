통화 / GCT
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.56 USD 0.44 (1.51%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GCT 환율이 오늘 1.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.01이고 고가는 29.96이었습니다.
GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
29.01 29.96
년간 변동
11.17 34.50
- 이전 종가
- 29.12
- 시가
- 29.48
- Bid
- 29.56
- Ask
- 29.86
- 저가
- 29.01
- 고가
- 29.96
- 볼륨
- 1.964 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.51%
- 월 변동
- 13.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 108.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 29.20%
