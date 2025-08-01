QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GCT
Tornare a Azioni

GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A

29.56 USD 0.44 (1.51%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GCT ha avuto una variazione del 1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.01 e ad un massimo di 29.96.

Segui le dinamiche di GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GCT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.01 29.96
Intervallo Annuale
11.17 34.50
Chiusura Precedente
29.12
Apertura
29.48
Bid
29.56
Ask
29.86
Minimo
29.01
Massimo
29.96
Volume
1.964 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.51%
Variazione Mensile
13.26%
Variazione Semestrale
108.17%
Variazione Annuale
29.20%
20 settembre, sabato