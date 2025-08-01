Valute / GCT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.56 USD 0.44 (1.51%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GCT ha avuto una variazione del 1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.01 e ad un massimo di 29.96.
Segui le dinamiche di GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCT News
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- Il direttore di GigaCloud Technology Wu Lei vende azioni per 2,85 milioni di dollari
- GigaCloud technology director Wu Lei sells $2.85m in shares
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- GigaCloud's Rally Still Has Legs, Thanks To Deeply Discounted Valuations (NASDAQ:GCT)
- Investors Heavily Search GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT): Here is What You Need to Know
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Is FirstCash (FCFS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is a Trending Stock
- GigaCloud Technology authorizes $111 million share repurchase program
- Kerry Lebensburger joins GigaCloud Technology’s board of directors
- GigaCloud Technology stock hits 52-week high at 29.48 USD
- Earnings call transcript: GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2025 results beat expectations
- GigaCloud Q2 2025 slides: Marketplace GMV surges 31% as buyer base expands
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GCT)
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GigaCloud (GCT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 3.8%
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Xperi (XPER) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- GigaCloud to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Is Trending Stock GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.01 29.96
Intervallo Annuale
11.17 34.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.12
- Apertura
- 29.48
- Bid
- 29.56
- Ask
- 29.86
- Minimo
- 29.01
- Massimo
- 29.96
- Volume
- 1.964 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 108.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.20%
20 settembre, sabato