GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.71 USD 0.95 (3.10%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GCT de hoy ha cambiado un -3.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 31.39.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GCT News
- Is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- Director de GigaCloud Technology, Wu Lei, vende acciones por 2,85 millones de dólares
- GigaCloud technology director Wu Lei sells $2.85m in shares
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- GigaCloud's Rally Still Has Legs, Thanks To Deeply Discounted Valuations (NASDAQ:GCT)
- Investors Heavily Search GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT): Here is What You Need to Know
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Is FirstCash (FCFS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is a Trending Stock
- GigaCloud Technology authorizes $111 million share repurchase program
- Kerry Lebensburger joins GigaCloud Technology’s board of directors
- GigaCloud Technology stock hits 52-week high at 29.48 USD
- Earnings call transcript: GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2025 results beat expectations
- GigaCloud Q2 2025 slides: Marketplace GMV surges 31% as buyer base expands
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GCT)
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GigaCloud (GCT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 3.8%
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Xperi (XPER) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- GigaCloud to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Is Trending Stock GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) a Buy Now?
Rango diario
29.58 31.39
Rango anual
11.17 34.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 30.66
- Open
- 30.91
- Bid
- 29.71
- Ask
- 30.01
- Low
- 29.58
- High
- 31.39
- Volumen
- 2.148 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 109.23%
- Cambio anual
- 29.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B